HOUSTON (KIAH) – Sweaters and jackets may not be needed stepping outside this morning as temperatures are 10-15 degrees warmer across town.

‘Air you can wear’ weather is in the forecast today as dewpoints soar into the mid to lower 70s, yuck! Sticky windshields and dewy grass are to be expected for morning plans.

As the air cools to its dew point this morning, it will condense! This is the reasoning behind the patchy fog that we are seeing limit visibility, mainly in our far north and western regions.

Today’s rain chances will be mostly limited to the morning. We have a few spotty showers on radar as of 6 a.m. feeding in from the south. The chance for rain tapers off this afternoon.

Rain holds off for most of your Friday. Winds will begin gusting out of the south late in the evening on the order of 25-30 mph all ahead of the line of storms to pass through at night.

After sunset, thunderstorms, some severe, will line up near College Station. Time frame for NW counties is 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. , Houston 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. , the line of storm pushes offshore before sunrise.