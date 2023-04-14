HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Saturday evening cold front will bring scattered storms through Southeast Texas, and a few of those storms may be severe with possible hail and strong wind gusts.

Severe weather outlook Saturday

Before that front arrives, it’s getting warmer and more humid with the Gulf breeze returning today. Most highs will be in the range of 79-83. Clouds increase today and there could be a few very isolated showers in the afternoon. It’s only a 10% rain chance.

Weekend forecast

A few showers could pop up during the first half of Saturday, then sun and heat take over in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Watch for scattered storms in Houston between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., and more so between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. for Galveston.

Futurecast Saturday at 9 p.m.

After the cold front passes, Sunday will be gusty, but otherwise very nice with sunny skies, dry air and pleasant temperatures with highs in the 70s.

Houston 7-day forecast