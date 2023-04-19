HOUSTN (CW39) – Turning up the dial just a bit for our temperatures this afternoon, expect lower 80s across the area. Partly sunny skies will be accompanied by gusty winds at times. Wind speeds can range from 15-25 mph this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting parts of Texas, and the greater Houston area for the potential of strong storms developing this week.

Right now wind and hail are the primary concerns for Austin, up through Dallas on Thursday. Late Thursday and into early Friday morning will be our better chance for strong to severe storms here. Prep for gusty to damaging winds overnight as well as some moments of heavy rainfall. Roads will remain slick for the morning drive on Friday.

The line of storms develops near College Station late Thursday. We stay dry in Houston for the majority of Thursday.

The wind threat and heavy rain will be of concern overnight on Thursday through just before sunrise on Friday. Go ahead and pick up any lawn furniture, trash cans, etc. before then!

The morning drive should be manageable on Friday morning as most of the storms are offshore.

By the weekend skies clear significantly and temperatures turn cooler. Friday night lows fall to the 50s. Sunshine with mid 70s on Saturday. Sunday morning will be chilly with lows near 50 once again. Sun sticks around for Sunday before a late chance for rain returns.