Strong storms possible today

All ingredients will come together today to spark off severe weather this late afternoon into the evening hours. The greatest threat will be large hail, and damaging winds. Rainfall totals will average 1-2" but isolated higher amounts are possible.

Be weather alert today and have ways to get any watch or warning that goes into effect. The window of opportunity looks to be between 5pm to midnight. Then, tomorrow, we get a break, and it will be a comfortable Good Friday. Then, another round of storms comes in Saturday.

Rain could linger into Easter Sunday morning, but the afternoon should be clear for any festivities you have planned. Stay safe everyone!