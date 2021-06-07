Strong to severe thunderstorms possible across the north this afternoon

HOUSTON (KIAH) An area of storms over North-Central Texas should move southeast and could reach areas near College Station and Crockett as early as noon but more likely after 1 pm.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with the main threats gusty winds and hail. These storms should weaken quickly this evening. Heavy rainfall with these storms will be possible and rainfall rates of 2″/hour will be likely in the stronger storms. 

