Strong to severe thunderstorms possible across the north this afternoon

HOUSTON (KIAH) An area of storms over North-Central Texas should move southeast and could reach areas near College Station and Crockett as early as noon but more likely after 1 pm.
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with the main threats gusty winds and hail. These storms should weaken quickly this evening. Heavy rainfall with these storms will be possible and rainfall rates of 2″/hour will be likely in the stronger storms.
Editor’s Note
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. We have a LOT going on at CW39 Houston website.
Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.