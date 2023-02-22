HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rare warmth takes over Houston and Southeast Texas Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Strong winds from the south are playing a big role in boosting temps to the warmest in more than three months.

Forecast high temperatures for Houston

A few areas have measured wind gusts over 40 mph Wednesday morning. Areas near the coast and bay are under a wind advisory until noon.

Also, a few isolated showers are possible between 8 a.m. and noon, then sunshine breaks out for the afternoon.

Temps back off a bit Thursday, but not much as we’ll still reach 80 degrees. Also, clouds return Thursday, and they’re here to stay through the weekend. A few minor showers could dot the area each day, including this weekend.

Houston 7-day forecast

The next “cold” front is expected Monday, bringing slightly cooler daytime temps, and a more significant drop in nighttime temps thanks to drier air.