HOUSTON (CW39) – Summer begins with the solstice TODAY at 9:57 A.M.! This marks the astronomical first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

At this moment the Earth will arrive at a point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt toward the Sun, about 23.5 degrees. This results in the longest period of sunlight hours for the northern hemisphere. Today we will also receive sunlight at the most direct angle of the year.

The summer solstice occurs the Sun travels along its northernmost path in the sky. In the Southern Hemisphere the June solstice marks the astronomical start of winter today the Sun is at its lowest point in the sky.