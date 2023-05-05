HOUSTON (KIAH) – A surge of muggy air has arrived, and high humidity is here to stay for several days. As temperatures heat up to around 90, the feels-like temperatures (heat index) will be in the mid to upper 90s during the hottest part of the afternoon.
The worst of the heat and humidity will be Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, at most, but still generally quite warm.
As for rain, very spotty showers, at most, are possible during the day, but a few storms are more likely during the next couple of nights. That’s because late-day storms will likely form in Central and North Texas, then whatever survives may pass through Southeast Texas at night.