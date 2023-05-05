HOUSTON (KIAH) – A surge of muggy air has arrived, and high humidity is here to stay for several days. As temperatures heat up to around 90, the feels-like temperatures (heat index) will be in the mid to upper 90s during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Forecast feels-like temperatures Friday afternoon

Forecast feels-like temperatures Saturday afternoon

The worst of the heat and humidity will be Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, at most, but still generally quite warm.

As for rain, very spotty showers, at most, are possible during the day, but a few storms are more likely during the next couple of nights. That’s because late-day storms will likely form in Central and North Texas, then whatever survives may pass through Southeast Texas at night.

Houston 7-day forecast