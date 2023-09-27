HOUSTON (KIAH) – Hoping for a taste of fall soon? It’ll be a while. There is no sign of a worthwhile cold front through at least the next 7 to 10 days. That means we have many more days with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

In addition to the heat, the humidity will make it feel hotter. I expect peak heat index values in the upper 90s for several more days. Humidity will very slightly back down this weekend.

Rain will be hard to come by during this hot stretch. We have a 20% chance Wednesday and Thursday as very isolated showers and thunderstorms form in the afternoon, then fizzle out in the evening.

How long is this heat going to last? I see signs of an overall U.S. weather pattern change where cooler and drier air finally makes it farther south sometime between October 10th and October 13th. Obviously, it’s difficult to be too specific that far out. Meantime, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center suggest we are likely to be warmer than normal through October 10th.