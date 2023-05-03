HOUSTON (KIAH) – A late-week warmup combined with increasing humidity will make for a summer-like feel Friday through Sunday. Highs will be near 90, but it will feel like mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. It’s possible the heat index briefly reaches 100 degrees on Saturday.

Forecast feels-like temperatures Friday afternoon

With higher humidity also comes slight chances for showers and thunderstorms. We may start to see some spotty rain as soon as mid to late morning Thursday. In West and Central Texas, strong storms likely form the next few days, and any leftover rain may drift our way Thursday night and Friday night. For now, it’s difficult to say whether or not that rain holds together by the time it would reach Houston.

Houston 7-day forecast

High humidity also means it will be warmer at night. It’s been a month since Houston has had a low temperature of 70 or warmer, but lows in the 70s will be with us for several days in a row starting Thursday night.