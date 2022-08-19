HOUSTON (CW39) – Children’s Museum Houston is hosting Summer Science Shakedown! Join Children’s Museum Houston as we celebrate one last summer hurrah with interactive activities that will shake things up as you wind down for school.

WHERE: Children’s Museum of Houston, 1500 Binz St., Houston, TX 77004

HOURS/COST: For more information and Play Safe guidelines, visit www.cmhouston.org or call (713) 522-1138.

These are some super fun experiments that will be performed through the morning that you also get to participate in this weekend:



Bernoulli Bonanza Live Demonstration: Float a beach ball, blast cereal across the room and 20-feet into the air! Join us for several h-air raising experiments to celebrate the end of summer and the new beginning of our rebranded How Does It Work! exhibit.

Earth’s Vibrations: Did you know Earth can be shaken to the core? Explore sound vibrations and learn how earthquakes make our planet jiggle.

Geek Out: Catch a slippery, slimy, and sloppy dose of gross. Rub elbows with experts to investigate polymers and experience fluffy slime!

Slimy Polymers: It creeps. It crawls. Beware the blob! Probe polymers by creating your own slime during an out-of-this-world interactive workshop.