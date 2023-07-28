HOUSTON (KIAH) – Yes, it’s hot now, but it will be even hotter soon. In fact, we’re gaining confidence that next week’s weather pattern will yield a string of triple-digit days in Houston, as opposed to the upper 90s we’ve seen lately.
Officially, Houston’s longest stretch of 100-degree days so far this summer is three. (Side note: we had ten consecutive days of 99+ in July). If our forecast holds, there will be six consecutive days of 100 degrees or hotter, starting on Sunday.
The pending increase in heat has to do with the position of a ridge of high pressure (heat dome), which, as seen above, moves into the center of the U.S. next week. This will bring very hot days and little to no rain.