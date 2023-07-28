HOUSTON (KIAH) – Yes, it’s hot now, but it will be even hotter soon. In fact, we’re gaining confidence that next week’s weather pattern will yield a string of triple-digit days in Houston, as opposed to the upper 90s we’ve seen lately.

Officially, Houston’s longest stretch of 100-degree days so far this summer is three. (Side note: we had ten consecutive days of 99+ in July). If our forecast holds, there will be six consecutive days of 100 degrees or hotter, starting on Sunday.

Forecast weather pattern Tuesday

The pending increase in heat has to do with the position of a ridge of high pressure (heat dome), which, as seen above, moves into the center of the U.S. next week. This will bring very hot days and little to no rain.

Houston 7-day forecast