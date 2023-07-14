HOUSTON (KIAH) – Summers in Houston have overall been getting hotter and more humid. Since daily heat index records, Houston has seen an average of 6 more days per year with a heat index of 105 or hotter.

Days with a heat index of 105 or hotter in Houston

So far in 2023, through July 13th, Houston has had 22 days with a heat index of 105 or hotter. We expect to add to that count every day for the next 7 to 10 days.

Houston 7-day forecast highs and heat index values

Then, there’s still late-July and August ahead of us, so many more very hot days are likely.

Humid heat health impacts

The hot and humid weather isn’t just an inconvenience, it’s impacts our health. Your heart pumps faster, your kidneys work harder and your sweat isn’t as efficient in cooling you off. Be mindful of ways to reduce your risk: limit time outdoors, take breaks, drink water and wear a hat and light clothing.