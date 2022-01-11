HOUSTON (KIAH) — Southeast Texas can expect cool temperatures and increasing cloud cover Tuesday with a slight chance of showers north of the I-10 corridor. Tuesday’s lows will dip into the 40s at most inland locations and will remain in the 50s along the coastline.

Temperatures remain cooler through mid week, then get warmer by the end of the work week. Another cold front is possible this weekend ahead Sunday’s Chevron Houston Marathon.

The marathon and half marathon athletes with disabilities start is at 6:50 a.m. The remaining marathon and half marathon participants will start at 7:01 a.m. Average temperatures on this date are in the low 60s but runners can expect temps this year to be about 10 degrees below that number.

Temperatures getting out of the door Sunday morning will be a little on the cooler side but mostly sunny skies with a high near 56 are expected for Sunday afternoon. The race goes on regardless of precipitation, so the good news is that Houston is expected to remain dry with dewpoints ranging from low to mid 30s for the day.

