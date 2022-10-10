Weather forecast for games one and two of the 2022 ALDS in Houston.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros begin MLB post-season play Tuesday, hosting the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

The first two games of the best-of-five series will be played in Houston at Minute Maid Park. First pitch for games one and two is at 2:37 p.m. CT.

CW39 – weather forecast for games one and two of the 2022 ALDS in Houston

Weather outside the ballpark will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the 80s. Between the games, a cold front arrives Wednesday night with a chance for thunderstorms. After the front passes, it remains warm.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Game 3 of the ALDS will be played Saturday, Oct 15, in Seattle (time TBD). Seattle’s forecast for Saturday is mostly sunny with a highs in the low 70s, and lows in the 50s.

Game 4 (if necessary) will be played Sunday, Oct 16, in Seattle.

Game 5 (if necessary) will be played Monday, Oct 17, in Houston.