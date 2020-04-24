Sunny days, cool nights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are in for a spectacular weekend. A front will move in this evening and bring in north winds, and then high pressure settles in and guarantees fantastic weather. As the front comes in, though, there might be a few isolated showers to our north. There could be some severe storms, but those should be mainly to our northeast.

Highs today around 90, then about ten degrees cooler Saturday. Expect cool nights and sunny days. A mild warm up begins Sunday, with highs around 85 again. Keep in mind the average high and low temperatures are 81 and 62. Have a great weekend!