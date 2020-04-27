Sunny today, but stormy middle of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab your face mask and your sunglasses today! Sunny and breezy Monday, but storm chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday. A shortwave will work through Tuesday during the day, followed by a cold front at night. There's a slight risk for severe weather, so make sure you have a way to get watches or warnings that might be issued.

After the mid-week storms move through, we'll end the week with quiet conditions. Can you believe it's May 1st on Friday? The first weekend of the month will be warm! Temps in the mid 80s during the week will soar to 90 by Saturday and Sunday.