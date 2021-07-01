Best sunscreen, allergy remedies, and other top “over the counter guide” items

Wearing sunscreen everyday slows the aging process

A new study confirms that wearing sunscreen everyday slows the signs of aging.The Annals of Internal Medicine says lathering on some SPF everyday makes folks 24 percent less likely to show signs of aging. But it has to be everyday.

HOUSTON (KIAH) Sunscreen is trending right now. It’s among the items in an annual report called the Over-the-Counter Guide that lists the top products pharmacists recommend. 

Here are this year’s top picks for 10 different ailments, or other things you might encounter . . .

1.  Headaches . . . Tylenol.  Yes, they recommend it over Advil.

2.  For allergies . . . Claritin.  And for kids, Children’s Claritin.

3.  The best sunscreen . . . Neutrogena.

4.  The best thing for bug bites or bee stings . . . a product called After Bite.

5.  For coughs . . . a cough suppressant called Delsym that comes in an orange box.  And #1 for kids is Dimetapp.

6.  If you get the flu . . . Theraflu.

7.  The best multivitamins . . . Centrum.

8.  The best pregnancy test . . . First Response.

9.  The best over-the-counter option for acne . . . Differin Gel. 

10.  The best hand sanitizer . . . Purell.  

