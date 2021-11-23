Sunshine Tuesday but widespread rain Thanksgiving Day

No Wait Weather

Sunshine Tuesday but widespread rain Thanksgiving Day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIAH

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Confidence is increasing that unsettled weather associated with a passing cold front will push through Thanksgiving Day. Expected rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 2 to 4 inches are possible. Stay weather aware as heavy rain, minor flooding is possible.

In the meantime though, Southeast Texas will be quite literally walkin` on sunshine. Tuesday comes with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees. As Tuesday night approaches skies become partly cloudy with a low around 55.

KIAH

Wednesday starts off similarly with partly sunny conditions but highs increase near 76 degrees. Expect mostly cloudy skies by Wednesday night with a low around 64 degrees, and a 30 percent chance of showers after 1am.

KIAH

After the front passes on Thursday, a high pressure system will settle over West Texas on Friday and this feature will bring some clearing and much cooler temperatures with values in the 60s.

KIAH

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Boys and Girls Santa Project - KIAH

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss