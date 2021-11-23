Sunshine Tuesday but widespread rain Thanksgiving Day

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Confidence is increasing that unsettled weather associated with a passing cold front will push through Thanksgiving Day. Expected rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 2 to 4 inches are possible. Stay weather aware as heavy rain, minor flooding is possible.

In the meantime though, Southeast Texas will be quite literally walkin` on sunshine. Tuesday comes with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees. As Tuesday night approaches skies become partly cloudy with a low around 55.

Wednesday starts off similarly with partly sunny conditions but highs increase near 76 degrees. Expect mostly cloudy skies by Wednesday night with a low around 64 degrees, and a 30 percent chance of showers after 1am.

After the front passes on Thursday, a high pressure system will settle over West Texas on Friday and this feature will bring some clearing and much cooler temperatures with values in the 60s.

