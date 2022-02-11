HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Most past Super Bowls have been played in outdoor stadiums, where players and fans alike are exposed directly to the game day weather conditions. 20 of the past 55 games have been played in fully enclosed stadiums. Sofi stadium, where this year’s big game is held, is interesting, not technically enclosed, or fully open. The stadium does have a roof, but its sides are open to the outdoors.

Since many of the games were exposed to the weather, there have been many instances in the past where mother nature did not play fair From bitter cold, excessive rain, and heavy snow… players and hardy fans have endured all types of weather through the years. Here is a look back at the most extreme Super Bowl weather:

Rainiest Super Bowl

A slippery football may be a quarterback’s worst enemy during the biggest game of their career. In 2007 the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears faced off in Miami, Florida. Colts came out on top 29-17. Memories of Peyton Manning holding up the Lombardi trophy in the pouring down rain may cross your mind. Rainfall was nearly continuous throughout the entire game. Miami International Airport recorded 0.92 inches for the day.

Coldest Super Bowl

The big game is played in the winter months, but rarely do players have to tackle extreme winter weather. Outdoor games are normally held in warm weather cities.

Coldest indoor game: It is not much of a surprise that the coldest game was played in the northern mid-west, where the brutal cold is a part of what they are known for! 2018, Minneapolis, holds the spot for coldest Super bowl on record. The game day high temperature reached 9 degrees, but that was at midnight! By kick-off temperatures dropped to 2 degrees. Winds were gusty, making it feel more like negative 14 degrees.

Coldest Outdoor game: Surprisingly, the coldest Super bowl took place in one of the southernmost host cities, New Orleans, Louisiana. In 1972, Tulane Stadium held a chilly competition between the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins. The temperature at the start of the game was 39 degrees.

Windiest Super Bowl

A kicker’s nightmare came to life in 1989. The windiest game on record goes to the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49s in Miami, Florida. Steady winds out of the west were experienced throughout much of the game on the order of 15-20 mph with gusts of 25!

Hottest Super Bowl

2022 could break the record for warmest Super Bowl ever! Heat advisories are in place all week for southern California. Sofi stadium is host, in Inglewood, California, about 12 miles outside of Los Angeles. Previous records were set in the state of California as well. In 1973, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum had a kickoff temperature of 84 degrees. High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s this Sunday, making it very likely that we could exceed this record.

For more, here is this year’s Super Bowl forecast: