HOUSTON (KIAH) – A cold front will move through Houston late Friday night, making for a cool, cloudy and breezy Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall to the mid and low 60s with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. You’ll probably want a sweater if you’re sitting along the sidelines of your kid’s soccer game.

Saturday afternoon will warm into the 70s, then it turns downright chilly Saturday night as temps fall to the lower half of the 50s by sunrise on Sunday. This also comes with much lower humidity, which will yield a crisp, fall-like feel to the air.

Temperatures and humidity will both be on the rise next week, eventually leading to a slight rain chance Wednesday, and a slightly better chance Thursday. We think another significant cold front could arrive Thursday night to Friday next week, which means we could have another cool, fall-like weekend.