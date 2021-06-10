Swimming pool near me

Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) Many are looking for a place to cool off this summer as temperatures continue to challenge many areas across the country.

Swimming near me is now one of the top searches. So is strawberry picking near me. Both go pretty well together, right?

The heat is a serious issue though and for extended periods it could be dangerous.

There are quite a few searches online for finding a “pool near me.”