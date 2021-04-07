Syrup to savings: Save water and money with rain barrels

HOUSTON (CW39) – Rain barrels are an excellent way to collect mother nature’s FREE rainfall! They help conserve water, reduce storm water drainage from ponding in your yard, reduce storm water runoff, and help mitigate pollution. You can save over 1,000 gallons of water with rain barrels every year. Get your hands on a recycled syrup drum this weekend, April 10th through Galveston Bay Foundation’s Rain Barrel Program. They have partnered with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages to supply these used barrels to residents of Southeast Texas.

Source: Galveston Bay Foundation

Feel free to paint and decorate your barrel to your liking, either full of spring-like flowers, or to represent your favorite team! They collect water through gutter drainage, and the cost for one kit is $35 (includes one barrel, one connector kit, and admission to the workshop, *virtual*). Through the workshop you will learn proper rain barrel preparation, installation instructions, and tips.

Source: Galveston Bay Foundation

Drive-Thru Rain Barrel Pickup Information:

Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: 14350 1/2 Wallisville Rd., Houston, TX 77049

For more information visit: https://galvbay.org/event/virtual-rain-barrel-workshop/

From Coca-Cola syrup drums to rain barrels: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TE2c4t9_asA