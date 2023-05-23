HOUSTON (KIAH) – An air quality alert is in effect for Houston, Galveston and surrounding areas Tuesday as atmospheric conditions are favorable for high levels of ozone pollution. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued an ozone action day.

Unhealthy air quality Tuesday

Click here for more information from TCEQ about ozone and its health effects.

The combination of warm temperatures, sunshine and light winds is an ideal recipe for increased ground-level ozone. TCEQ expects slightly lower ozone levels Wednesday and Thursday, but the air could still be “unhealthy for some” as the overall weather conditions will be similar.

Air quality forecast Tuesday