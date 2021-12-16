HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another warm and potential record breaking day is on tap for southeast Texas with temps heating back up to the lower 80s on Thursday and a few degrees warmer south of I-10, where an earlier onset of breaks in cloud cover will lead to more surface heating.

Overnight lows Thursday will only cool to the upper 60s again, which is approximately 25 degrees warmer than the climatological average for overnight lows this time of year. Friday looks very similar and has the opportunity to also reach record temps.

Changes arrived once a cold front sweeps through the region on Saturday. Showers and possible thunderstorms can be expected with the front with much of the area probably receiving 1/2 to one-inch rainfall amounts throughout the day. Rains will come to an end for a majority of the area Saturday evening and Saturday night then gradually return to the area Sunday afternoon and evening.

