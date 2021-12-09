There`s also a chance for daily records to be threatened.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures for southeast Texas are looking so warm for the next day or two, that there`s a chance for daily records to be threatened.

Beyond the short term heat, we`ll be awaiting the arrival of a cold front very late Friday night into Saturday morning. There`ll be a thin line of showers and storms along the front.

A strong to severe storm somewhere in there isn`t completely off the table, but for now, expectations are for the worst to be well to our east. What will be coming behind that is some notably cooler temperatures much closer to seasonal averages.

Get ready for things to warm again into next week, though!

