HOUSTON (CW39) – Tired of the frigid mornings? This week will be warming ahead of the new year. 70s are expected every afternoon through the weekend. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning after a warm front has lifted through. Temperatures are starting to inch closer to the dew point across the greater Houston area.

Although the temps will be more pleasant, we will need to sacrifice our sunny skies for the next three days. Widespread cloud cover build late today. Spotty showers start tonight, and rainfall turns heavy at times starting Thursday afternoon and evening.

Friday begins mostly cloudy and ‘drizzly’ as most of the heavier rainfall will be wrapping up. Saturday, skies clear and 70s stay in place… great weather for NYE plans.