Texas flood threat: moisture from Hurricane Pamela collides with a front

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — A large portion of Texas, including San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, is under a flash flood watch as moisture from Hurricane Pamela in the Pacific will be meeting up with a slow-moving cold front.

This could result in widespread rain totals of two to three inches with some areas getting four inches or more.

The flash flood watch in Central Texas continues through Thursday, although the heaviest rain looks to occur Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, here in Southeast Texas, heavy rain is not a concern, but a few scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday, and then again late-day Friday as a cold front arrives. That front brings cooler and drier air for the weekend.

