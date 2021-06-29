Texas flooding, heat deaths at border

HOUSTON (KIAH) – In today’s Border Report, triple digit temperatures are being blamed for at least four migrant deaths in just 3 days. Border officials in one west Texas county say they’re afraid they’ll find more bodies as the immigrant surge continues in west Texas.

