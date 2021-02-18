Texas Governor working to access food for those in need during winter storm 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) The Governor of Texas is working with local community leaders and state agencies to provide food for those in need during winter storm.

Those who have no power or water primarily, and he’s been on the phone with grocery providers and FEMA about ready to eat meals.

He is also taking blame for what’s happening and wants to take responsibility for ERCOT’s performance during power outages. “Let me tell ya’ what I will do and what I am doing. I’m taking responsibility for the current status of ERCOT.”

He’s asking Texans to remember we’re in this together when it comes to food distribution.

“I ask though that we not hoard food, this is going to get to the point where we take what we need and we work through this together.”