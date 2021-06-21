Texas heat advisories, Excessive heat warnings

No Wait Weather
Posted: / Updated:

KIAH SUNNY SUN WARM HOT WEATHER

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re traveling around southeast Texas today, we have a warning for your. We’re tracking dangerous heat around Texas with multiple counties on high alert for excessive heat. Heat index values could rise to 115° or higher in some parts of Texas like Rio Grande Plains and west of Corpus Christi.

For tour travelers, Big Bend is excessively hot right now.

Heat advisories and warnings are being issued for may parts of Texas. CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has this look.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has information on your rain chances. Plus, your 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Part 2: Descent/ Landing

Morning Business update - gas prices, busy summer camp, Prime Day

Aviation and Weather - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical Storm Claudette

Northport, AL families displaced due to flood damage

Texas heat advisories, Excessive heat warnings - Carrigan Chauvin

Bugs and Bacteria - Common gnats cause eye sores

Space Travel - ISS gets power boost, NASA USPS sun stamps

Tropical Storm Claudette - Adam Krueger

Forecast rain chance, 7-Day - Adam Krueger

Houston water and sewage rates could increase - Sharron Melton

Weather hour-by-hour - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

How to handle summer car problems

How a Tropical Cyclone compares to a figure skater - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

ronaldo2

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss