Texas largest crystal lagoons opens for Spring Break

HOUSTON (CW39) Lago Mar is home to the state’s largest Crystal Lagoons and opens just in time for Spring Break on March 12-28.

COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced, including no cash transactions, frequent cleaning and enhanced sanitation of high-traffic areas and the requirement of masks for entry, exit and in all common areas.

Event-goers can expect a variety of activities that include water jousting, in-the-water catapult swing, swimming at the Oasis Pool and a splash zone, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and an inflatable obstacle course, etc.

If you prefer out of water activities, you can enjoy fitness classes, trivia contest, a game lawn with corn hole, spike ball, volleyball, and giant jenga or access an artisan market each Sunday.

“Spring Break at Lago Mar offers all of the fun people want during their break from school and work,” said Uri Man, Chief Executive Officer of The Lagoon Development Company. “You can be as active or relaxed as you want — swim, kayak or simply lounge on the beach with a cocktail in hand

Lago Mar residents get in free. General public tickets for Spring Break at Lago Mar start at $15 for children under age 13 and $20 for those ages 13 and older. Children age 2 and under get in for free.



Tickets prices are subject to change. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.lagoonhouston.com. Tickets purchased at the box office on-site day of entry will be sold at the highest price levels.