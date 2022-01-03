HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas CenterPoint Energy crews are in Colorado to help with recovery efforts after a massive wildfire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings in suburbs between Denver and Boulder.
The CenterPoint Energy natural gas assistance crews from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi start assisting the Xcel Energy with restoration efforts in Boulder, working 16-hour shifts.
Our natural gas technicians are skilled to perform in any type of conditions, just like they do for our customers at home. We are fully committed to helping restore service to affected customers as safely and quickly as possible.”Tal Centers, Vice President, Texas Gas, at CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy said they will continue to monitor the local weather conditions and assess customer needs given the severe weather impacting Texas.
Meanwhile, other crews are searching through smoldering debris to find two missing people. Boulder County spokesperson, Jennifer Churchill, initially reported three missing people. However, on Sunday, officials confirmed that one person was found alive. They’re still looking for a woman at home in Superior, CO and a man living near Marshal, CO.
Investigators say they’re trying to determine what caused the inferno that started on Thursday. Experts say the extremely dry fall, amid a winter with nearly no snow and high winds helped fuel the wildfire as it burned through at least 9.4 square miles.
The Boulder County Sheriff, Joe Pelle says investigators are pursing number of tips. They also executed a search warrant at one location, but the sheriff refused to give details, including whether he thought the fire was arson.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.