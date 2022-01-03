A massive wildfire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings between Denver and Boulder.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas CenterPoint Energy crews are in Colorado to help with recovery efforts after a massive wildfire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings in suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

The CenterPoint Energy natural gas assistance crews from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi start assisting the Xcel Energy with restoration efforts in Boulder, working 16-hour shifts.

CenterPoint Energy #mutualassistance crews from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi are on the road to Colorado. They'll be helping their utility peers at @XcelEnergyCO restore natural gas service to the thousands impacted by the recent wildfires. Read more: https://t.co/atZlwq0HJ5 pic.twitter.com/tijlJ52Pro — CenterPoint Energy (@CenterPoint) January 2, 2022

Our natural gas technicians are skilled to perform in any type of conditions, just like they do for our customers at home. We are fully committed to helping restore service to affected customers as safely and quickly as possible.” Tal Centers, Vice President, Texas Gas, at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy said they will continue to monitor the local weather conditions and assess customer needs given the severe weather impacting Texas.

Rex Hickman sifts through the rubble of his burned home in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Hickman, who had lived in the home with his wife for 23 years, found his safe, but little could be salvaged other than a few gold and silver coins. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Snow covers the burned remains of a shopping center after wildfires ravaged the area Sunday, Jan.2, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Snow covers the burned remains of homes after wildfires ravaged the area Sunday, Jan.2, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son Austin Hickman, in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The elder Hickman, who had lived in the home with his wife for 23 years, found his safe, but little could be salvaged other than a few gold and silver coins. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Meanwhile, other crews are searching through smoldering debris to find two missing people. Boulder County spokesperson, Jennifer Churchill, initially reported three missing people. However, on Sunday, officials confirmed that one person was found alive. They’re still looking for a woman at home in Superior, CO and a man living near Marshal, CO.

The Payanna family brings valuables back to their home in Superior, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, which was spared by the Marshall wildfire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Investigators say they’re trying to determine what caused the inferno that started on Thursday. Experts say the extremely dry fall, amid a winter with nearly no snow and high winds helped fuel the wildfire as it burned through at least 9.4 square miles.

The Boulder County Sheriff, Joe Pelle says investigators are pursing number of tips. They also executed a search warrant at one location, but the sheriff refused to give details, including whether he thought the fire was arson.