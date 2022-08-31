HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center suggests, on average, much of the southern half of Texas could see several inches of rain throughout the next week.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

Specifically, three to five inches of rain could occur over a large area, with some spots getting even more. This won’t all be coming at once, though.

CW39 – forecast rain through Friday

For Houston, rain will be scattered the next few days. One model shows most rain totals at half an inch or less through Friday.

CW39 – forecast rain through Tuesday

However, when we look at forecast rain totals through Tuesday of next week, we see widespread 2.5″ to 3.5″ rain totals. That’s because we expect an increase in rain this weekend and early next week.

CW39 – NOAA’s 6-10 day rain outlook

Looking even farther ahead, rain will continue to be a big part of our weather story. NOAA’s 6-10 day rain outlook (Mon-Fri next week) shows that odds favor a continues wetter-than-normal pattern.