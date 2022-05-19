Widespread rain totals of two to five inches will bring drought and heat relief to Texas next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’re gaining confidence in a stretch of rainy days coming to Texas, and it all starts Sunday as a weak cold front arrives with widespread showers and thunderstorms. From there, more rounds of rain are coming next week.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

Compared to the previous day, the numbers on NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook escalated quickly! On average, Southeast Texas and Greater Houston could get two to four inches of rain during this stretch of rain. The widespread soaking will include much of Central and North Texas, too.

CW39 – Drought status

The rain is exactly what’s needed along and west of I-35 in the Texas Hill Country where extreme to exceptional drought continues.

What I expect for rain in Houston: There is a slight possibility of some very isolated showers Saturday, but most of us stay dry. Sunday, once the front arrives (mid to late day), widespread rain forms along the front. That front could stall, keeping scattered rain in our area Monday. A separate disturbance arrives Tuesday and lasts into Wednesday, potentially bringing the heaviest rain of this entire stretch of wet days.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast