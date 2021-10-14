Texas Weather | 24-Hour Austin and Dallas rain forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has this report on Central Texas where remnants of Pamela have continued to leave downpours through Central Texas. A lot of that rainfall is reached anywhere from 1-8 inches.

In Gonzalas, Texas 10 inches of rain fell.

North near Dallas, they have received some rainfall over the last 24 hours period up to three inches, even five in some spots.

In Austin temperatures will be in the upper 80s where the rain also in the forecast as well Friday it will slightly clear up.

