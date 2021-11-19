KIAH

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a cool, crisp fall day in Houston with sunshine and afternoon temps in the 60s. Ahead of our next front, likely arriving Sunday evening, we’ll be warming up this weekend with mostly dry weather.

KIAH

As seen above, some scattered rain is possible late-day Sunday along the cold front. Behind it, temperatures drop right back down to the cool-for-Houston range with daytime 60s.

KIAH

Now, on to Thanksgiving where a storm system is expected to bring widespread rain, potentially heavy at times. This morning, we’ve seen a shift in models, suggesting the highest impact will hold off until the day after Thanksgiving.

KIAH

KIAH

The two images above show widespread rain taking over most of Texas the day after Thanksgiving. Early indications show thunderstorms that may produce heavy downpours. Widespread totals over an inch look likely, as of now. Some areas certainly could see more than two inches. We’ll be tracking it, keep checking back here for details.