Sunday will be our coolest day out of the next 10

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A long stretch of beautiful weather has settled in Texas… for now. That means more sunny days with pleasant-for-winter temperatures.

A dry wind from the northwest in the upper-atmosphere is playing a big role in our quiet weather. Meanwhile, high pressure over the west is making for very warm temperatures. Parts of California, for example, will see 80s to near 90 this week! The National Weather Service in Southern California has gone as far as issuing an excessive heat watch Wednesday through Friday, which includes Los Angeles.

Back here in Texas, we have a cold front pushing through the North and Central U.S. at the end of this work week. That front is expected to arrive in Houston Saturday, probably towards the end of the day.

We don’t expect a lot of rain, but some scattered showers may pass with the front. Then, breezy north winds bring cooler air. By Sunday, highs are down to the 50s. If you’re watching the big game outdoors, it’ll likely drop from 50s to 40s here in Houston.

The cold front also delivers some cold nights and mornings, but for now it looks like we won’t quite get down to freezing in Houston. Our northern and northwestern areas outside of Harris County could potentially see a light freeze Saturday night.