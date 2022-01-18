HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here we go again. Another strong cold front is on the way, with expected arrival in Houston Wednesday evening. Until then, we have much warmer air moving in from the south with highs in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Timing of storms this week

We’ll start to see scattered storms forming as soon as 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., with rain coverage increasing after 6 p.m., and peaking around 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Storms should pass by Houston by 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. A few areas could potentially get 1-2″ or more of rain.

The Storm Prediction Center says we level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms as the cold front arrives. This means a few storms could be briefly strong enough to produce strong winds and/or hail. Tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but the odds are very low.

Wintry precipitation?

Temps will drastically drop Wednesday night into Thursday. In fact, temps will be in the 40s all day Thursday with breezy winds gusting over 20 mph, making it feel even colder. In addition, some light rain will move through our area, and the atmosphere may be cold enough to support some very light sleet or freezing rain Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. As of now, if we do see wintry precipitation, the impacts to local roads will likely be very minimal or non-existent.

Our model shows no ice or snow accumulations near Houston, but possibly near Austin, San Antonio and the Hill Country west of I-35 where road travel may be tricky.

Our 7-day forecast shows cold air hanging around for several days. The coldest will be Thursday through Saturday morning.