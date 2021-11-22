HOUSTON (KIAH) — Our changing weather pattern continues this week. A cold front passed Sunday night, bringing back cool and dry weather… for now. Later in the week, another cold front will sweep across Texas on Thanksgiving.

KIAH

In the short term, Monday will be a bit breezy with north winds 10-15 mph with clearing skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A chilly Monday night follows, followed by another pleasant day Tuesday with sunshine and highs around 70.

Wednesday warms with increasing clouds and moisture. There could be a few sprinkles Wednesday, but most areas stay dry.

Thanksgiving will very likely be wet as widespread rain sweeps across Texas along a cold front.

KIAH

As seen above, the front brings rain to places like Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio earlier in the day. Then rain progresses into Houston and South Texas later in the day. Local rain totals may top one inch.

KIAH

KIAH

Behind the front, it turns much cooler, and likely remains on the cool side for the upcoming weekend.