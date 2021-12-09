HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’re off to a very warm start Thursday morning with sunrise temps already warmer than the normal high of 66 this time of year. We’ll top 80 in the afternoon.

Friday gets even warmer with several locations in Texas potentially setting record high temperatures. Much of the state will be in the 80s, and a few areas could even reach 90! In addition to the warmth, it will be quite breezy with south winds 15-25 mph, along with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Locally, Houston’s record high for December 10th is 83 in 1939. I’m calling for 84. It’s also worth mentioning that the warmest temperature on record for the entire month of December in Houston is 85.

The cold front will arrive in Houston just before sunrise Saturday. That’s when a line of showers and a few strong thunderstorms will pass. By 8 to 9 a.m., rain will be gone.

Breezy north winds gusting over 20 mph will drop temps to the 50s for most of Saturday.

The coldest period will be Sunday morning with lows in the low 40s. Sunday will be cool but pleasant with low 60s under sunny skies. Next week, it’s another stretch of warm-for-December weather.

