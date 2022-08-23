HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a long hot and dry summer in Texas with record heat, the weather has done a 180 this August. Unfortunately, going from drought to flood is a familiar story in Texas where the weather can be extreme.

CW39 – observed rain from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning

The image above shows observed rain from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Green areas represent 1″+, yellow is 3-4″+, red is 5-6″+, and it goes up from there. Of course, the biggest recent flood was in and around Dallas where up to 15″ of rain fell in just 12 hours on the city’s east side.

CW39 – Texas drought status

Flooding aside, the rain was desperately needed. The latest drought info (data as of August 16th) shows 85% of Texas in severe or worse drought status. We expect a dramatic dent in the drought status when the latest map is published Thursday morning.

More rain is coming. A slow-moving weather setup keeps potential for heavy rain in the forecast for a large part of Texas through the end of the week.

CW39 – NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook

NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook indicates 1-3″, on average, from Del Rio to San Antonio to Houston. Of course, like we’ve seen lately, training thunderstorms could produce higher rain totals in isolated locations. For example, a few spots north of Houston got around 4″ in a short time last night.