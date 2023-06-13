HOUSTON (KIAH) – Summer is already hitting Texas hard, and while the heat has been intense lately, it’s going to get even worse the rest of this week.

The image below shows forecast high temperatures nationwide on Tuesday. Texas will be hotter than anywhere else in the U.S.

Forecast high temperatures Tuesday

The overall weather pattern won’t change much for the rest of the week. That means Texas will continue to bake under an area of high pressure.

Weather pattern Tuesday

Weather pattern Friday

Long-term trends show the stubborn pattern lasting through next week, too. Get used to seeing widespread heat alerts in Texas for at least the next 7-10 days.