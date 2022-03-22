ELGIN, Texas (KIAH) A woman has shared images of the damage done to her home after she said it was hit by a tornado in Elgin, Texas, on March 21.

Footage captured by Cheryl Riggs show a twister forming in Elgin, one of several places that had tornadoes confirmed on the evening of March 21, according to local press. Photos sent to Storyful by Riggs show the extensive damage done to her property. “The only room not damaged was the room we were hiding in,” she said. Local media reported “major damage” and at least three injuries in Elgin.



Credit: Cheryl Riggs via Storyful