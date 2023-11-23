HOUSTON (CW39) – Temps hold steady in the 50s throughout the afternoon with dense cloud cover overhead. Some showers will reach southeastern Texas through the morning and afternoon, isolated in nature, not all to impactful to commuters.

Travelling southbound in the state may be soggy at times. Northbound, towards Dallas, expect drier and cooler conditions.

Black Friday will start off partly cloudy, then give way to sun during the afternoon. Great conditions if you plan on shopping or hanging up those Christmas decorations!