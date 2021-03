HOUSTON (CW39) – Today our CW39 weather team dresses in purple to highlight groundbreaking women in science, technology, engineering, and math careers. Women make up 29% of the taskforce when it comes to broadcast meteorology. Only 8% of women in this field hold Chief Meteorologist positions.

Here are some remarkable women that made history in their STEM careers. These women continue to inspire young girls across the world through their achievements…