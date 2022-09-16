HOUSTON (CW39) The first day of fall is upon us. It’s just one of the things to look forward to in September. Do you have any fall traditions? Is it your favorite season? Tell us!

Here are a few things to look forward to in September …

In sports, the NFL season has started … there’s lots of college football too.

In movies, the live-action “Pinocchio” remake hits Disney+ next Thursday. Then later this month, Jon Hamm’s Fletch reboot “Confess, Fletch” … “Don’t Worry Darling” with Harry Styles … “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” with a BUNCH of big names in it … and “Hocus Pocus 2” on September 30th.

As for what’s left to celebrate in September… Monday is Labor Day. Then there’s Talk Like a Pirate Day on the 19th . . . Pepperoni Pizza Day on the 20th . . . the first day of fall on the 22nd . . . and the 29th is National Coffee Day.