HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A recent gathering of climate date from Climate Central is showing a warming trend in the host cities of Winter Olympics since 1950. This year Beijing, China is the host city, and has had a February temperature increase of 8.9 degrees since the 1950s. Although some years have reported months cooler than others, the OVERALL trend is warmer. Last year’s February in Beijing was the warmest on record!

This shift has already caused the snow conditions for the games to become less and less reliable. Snow machines are being used more frequently to make up for the lack of snowfall throughout host cities. Going into the next 50 years we expect this trend to continue.

Climate Central