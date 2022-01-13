Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 62 degrees.

HOUSTON (KIAH) –The MLK Grande Parade will be held in Midtown Houston on January 17, 2022 originating on San Jacinto Street and Elgin Street beginning at 10am. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 64°.

The 28th Annual MLK Grande Parade Will Consist Of More Than 300 Performance Groups Including 30 Marching Bands From Across The Nation and Will Feature The United States Air Force Presidential Honor Guard From Washington D.C.

CW39 Houston reporter Sydney Simone will bring us a live preview of the parade Monday morning. For More Information click here.

KIAH