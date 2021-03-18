The Moody Foundation providing winter storm relief through The Salvation Army

HOUSTON (CW39) The Moody Foundation has provided funding for The Salvation Army to provide food vouchers to residents of Galveston County who were severely affected by the Winter Storm.

Up to 225 families will receive food vouchers to Kroger for $200 to buy groceries. “We know everyone suffered during this storm and we struggled with how to fairly distribute this generous gift to those who have been impacted. Since everyone has to buy food, we decided to provide a sizeable food voucher to help reduce that ongoing expense for awhile. Hopefully this will give people a chance to catch up if they missed work, had water damage or lost food due to the lack of power,” said Major Nathanael Doria of The Salvation Army. “We are grateful to The Moody Foundation for their willingness to help the community and their trust in us to distribute their gift.”

Vouchers will be redeemable only at the Kroger in Galveston or in Texas City and are good only for food. Families may apply for this assistance beginning Tuesday, March 23 and 24 at The Salvation Army at 601 51st. Street in Galveston and March 25 and 26 at The Salvation Army at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Residents need to be prepared to show an ID, proof of address and proof of income including any government assistance. Applicants will meet briefly with a caseworker. Vouchers will be ready to pick up the following week. Registration time is 9:00am-12pm and 1:00pm-3:00pm each day.